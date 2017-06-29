Guarantee Your Consumers Find You Through Search Engine Optimization

The search engine optimization process is a crucial one for any website owner. Sites need traffic from search engines to thrive, and it takes some real effort to make your site search engine friendly. Thankfully, this article will give you plenty of tips on how to optimize your website for major search engines.

For search engine optimization, the first thing you should do is register with Google and other search engines (such as Yahoo! and Bing). You can visit a special site, fill out a very short form with your website address and you'll likely be "crawled," in other words added, by that search engine faster.

Although there are many search engines out there, you should focus on the big three and leave the rest alone, to start. Google, Yahoo and Bing are the big boys on the block, with Google controlling the lion's share of the market. So when optimizing your site, stick to the types of things a search engine like Google appreciates. There's no sense in optimizing for Ask or MSN, when there's really no money there.

This seems basic, but a good practice to follow is to constantly monitor your page rank using independent traffic monitoring services. Doing so will help you determine whether your optimization is having any effect on your site traffic. A good site to use is Alexa, which will show an abundance of useful statistics.

How you present keywords is just as important as using them consistently. By adding bold or italic tags, you impart importance to your visitors and draw their attention to them. This also has an impact on the search engines. This simple addition brings weight to searches and drives visitors to act.

If you are trying to search engine optimize a blog, consider enabling comments. Some people turn off comments for fear of spam, but by allowing visitors to comment on articles within your blog, you can get free, unique content for your blog. Search engines love unique content, so comments can help your blog rank higher in search engine results pages.

You do not have to use the same exact word for your keyword throughout your article. Search engines are optimized to understand that plurals and tenses of your keyword are really the same word. Using this will keep your keyword visible to the search engines, and will make your page much more readable for your audience.

Use keywords in anchor text. There are certain words you should avoid since they don't help in the optimization. Consult an expert to help you craft your anchor text.

When linking back to your homepage through other parts of your website, be sure that you are linking to the domain name and not /index.html or another iteration that has something appended to the end. Your homepage will be placed higher on search results pages if you help search engines recognize that the domain name is the anchor of your site, rather than confusing the search engines by having two (or more) separate homepages (such as /index.html).

Pay-per-click advertisements will not hurt your rankings unless you directly link to a spam site. Crawlers generally do not read the advertisements on your pages, and therefore having certain ads will not add to, or harm, your chances of higher rankings. Remember that your customer may not like the ads, so always give full disclosure.

Whenever it is possible, use your keywords in your URL. Search engines pick up on keywords that are placed in the URL. Instead of using numbers or text in article URLs, try to use a CMS that will use real words. These should be the keywords that readers will, most likely, search for.

Getting your website to come up in search results is a science. One way to acheive this is to use content marketing. Fill your site with free information that is relevant to your product or service and the traffic you want to attract. Remember to keep it relevant and current.

When you post articles on article directories to get backlinks, keep the quality of the article you are posting foremost in your mind. The reader is not reading the article to see if there might be somebody posting a backlink in it. The reader is trying to find something out, so make sure your article actually addresses question the reader may have!

Following these tips is only the start. You've got to find out more about SEO and investigate other sites to see what makes them work. The more SEO information you have, the more your site will benefit and rise in search engine- result rankings. Keep with it and soon your site will be at the very top.